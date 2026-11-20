Duncan Aviation has expanded its Engine Overhaul Project Management team by adding James Rosenkranz and Janet Beazley as new project managers.

James Rosenkranz will serve as project manager for Honeywell Aerospace TFE731, with Janet Beazley as project manager for Pratt & Whitney Canada PW300 and PW500 engines.

The new appointments aim to provide customers with:

More experienced support

Consistent communication

Dedicated project oversight

“Having an experienced Project Manager involved throughout the process gives operators someone who understands where their engine is in the overhaul process and can help keep the project moving,” said Brad Wales, Duncan Aviation Manager, Engine Overhaul—Honeywell Aerospace.

Wales added, “James and Janet each bring extensive experience and a strong understanding of how to coordinate complex maintenance projects.”

Rosenkranz brings experience from several areas of Duncan Aviation's engine operation. Since joining Duncan Aviation in 2016, he has worked in the Engine Line Shop and TFE731 Engine Overhaul Shop.

He later joined the Quality department, where he gained additional experience in inspection and quality processes.

That combination of Engine Overhaul and Quality experience gives him insight into the entire engine overhaul process and the requirements necessary to deliver a high-quality project.

As Project Manager, Rosenkranz oversees tasks like:

Monitoring project schedules

Looking for opportunities to control costs

Ensuring proper documentation

Coordinating with overhaul teams

Advocating for the customer throughout projects

“I have experience on both the overhaul and Quality sides, so I understand what it takes to move a project through the process while maintaining a high level of quality,” said Rosenkranz.

Beazley brings nearly four decades of experience and extensive project management expertise to the Duncan Aviation Pratt & Whitney Canada PW300 & PW500 DOF (Designated Overhaul Facility).

She joined Duncan Aviation in 1988 after serving in the US Air Force as an Automatic Flight Control Specialist, working her way up to Assistant Manager.

For the last 18 years, Beazley has worked as a Project Manager, leading comprehensive airframe projects. She now brings that experience to Duncan Aviation’s growing Pratt & Whitney Canada DOF operation.

“Project management is important because it helps us oversee the technical side of the project while helping the shop remain efficient,” Beazley said, “For customers, it gives them a single point of contact for information about their engine and its progress.”

“Customers want to know where their engine is, what's happening next, and what is needed to keep the project moving,” said Brian Harms, Duncan Aviation’s Engine Manager— Pratt & Whitney Canada DOF.

Harms noted, “Our Project Managers help provide that visibility while coordinating the resources required to complete the work.”

Pratt & Whitney is an RTX business.