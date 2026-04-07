Brian Harms Named Engine Overhaul Manager for Duncan Aviation’s Pratt & Whitney Programs

Duncan Aviation has officially appointed Brian Harms as the new Engine Overhaul Manager for its Pratt & Whitney Canada Designated Overhaul Facility.

Harms will now take charge of overhaul for PW500 and PW300 engines, including:

Developing new processes to increase efficiency

Maintaining consistent quality standards

Supporting customers with clear communications

Duncan Aviation is finishing up construction on its Designated Overhaul Facility, finalizing the 20,000-pound Thrust Class engine test cell and control room. The facility features 36,000 square feet of space to house hot-section and overhaul work for PW500 and PW300A/C engines.

Harms has been in the aviation maintenance industry for 30+ years, which involved:

Honeywell engine overhaul work and leadership for Duncan Aviation

Team leader of Pratt & Whitney overhaul work for Duncan Aviation

GE-T58 overhaul work for U.S. Marine Corps

In his new role, Harms will keep developing processes to enhance efficiency and close the skills gap for new technicians joining the aviation maintenance sector.

Vice President of Engine Services at Duncan Aviation Scott Stoki said, “Brian understands what matters most to customers, consistent quality, reliable turnaround times, and honest communication throughout the overhaul process.”

Stoki continued, “He’s built his career doing the work himself and leading technicians through complex engine projects.”

“That experience gives him the perspective to build processes that keep engines moving efficiently through the shop while maintaining the high standards our customers expect,” added Stoki.

Harms commented, “Our goal is to build a program that customers can rely on every time,” said Harms.

“That means developing clear processes, supporting our technicians as they grow, and making sure every engine reaches the test cell ready to run without issue,” noted Harms.

He concluded, “When we do that well, it saves customers time and gives them confidence in the work we’ve done.”