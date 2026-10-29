IAG Engine Tech Highlights LEAP Maintenance Plans at Debut MRO Europe Appearance

IAG Engine Tech has announced the plans to add LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engine maintenance services to its portfolio under the CFM LEAP Premier MRO License.

This would make IAG Engine Tech one of eight CFM LEAP Premier MRO providers in the world and one of three in Europe.

As the new engine MRO provider founded by International Airlines Group (IAG) and Iberia Maintenance, the company used its first time exhibiting at MRO Europe to highlight engine maintenance plans for IAG airlines’ narrowbody fleets as well as international third-party customers.

This included current capabilities, such as:

V2500

CFM56

GTF-PW1100

IAG Engine Tech representatives also discussed the anticipated addition of LEAP engine services, which aim to begin in early 2027.

With these added capabilities, IAG Engine Tech will be able to better support narrowbody aircraft families like the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320.

Iberia Maintenance has also confirmed an agreement with ITOCHU Corporation, providing the latter with a minority stake in IAG Engine Tech. This adds expertise like:

A ircraft leasing

Aftermarket businesses

International relations

IAG Engine Tech CEO Max Schramm said, "Engine MRO decisions are ultimately about availability and the lifecycle value of the asset.”

Schramm added, “Our aim is to bring a shop with five decades of experience, LEAP capability from early 2027 and a shareholder who understands the asset owner's perspective to customers well beyond the IAG Group.”