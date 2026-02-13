Pem-Air Adds LEAP Engine MRO and Field Support to Service Offerings

Pem-Air has added CFM International LEAP engine support to its engine maintenance offerings, with its Engine Services team now offering MRO and field support for LEAP 1A and 1B engines.

The added support is made possible through the General Support License Agreement (GSLA) for Overhaul of the following engines:

Pem-Air’s new offerings focus on the LEAP 1A and LEAP 1B variants. The LEAP 1A is the exclusive engine for the Airbus A320neo family, while the LEAP 1B is developed for the Boeing 737 MAX series.

Both variants contribute to cost-saving and sustainability goals by improving fuel efficiency by around 15%.

Goals for Pem-Air include helping operators to:

Reduce downtime

Optimize life-cycle operating costs

Improve reliability

“Expanding into LEAP engine MRO support enables Pem-Air to stand alongside our customers as they transition into the newest generation of high-efficiency turbofan technology,” said Virgil D. Pizer, CEO of Pem-Air.

Pizer continued, “We are committed to supporting both long-standing and new operators of the LEAP engine family. Adding these capabilities positions Pem-Air to continue delivering customer-first service as fleets evolve and the industry moves toward more sustainable operations.”

Pem-Air provides select LEAP engine MRO services, as well as AOG response from field service teams. The company plans to add more service offerings, such as: