Semmco and Newbow Aerospace Announce Integration at MRO Europe

The HAKI Safety Group recently made an announcement at MRO Europe 2026 that Newbow Aerospace is being integrated with Semmco Group under the Semmco name.

The integration is effective immediately.

This integration follows HAKI Safety’s acquisition of Semmco Group in October 2024 and of Newbow Aerospace in February 2026.

After this integration, Semmco now has three engineering and manufacturing locations:

Headquarters in Woking

GSE-focused site in Redditch

Bespoke engineering facility in Arlington

HAKI Safety President and CEO Sverker Lindberg said, “The aviation market segment is an attractive one that we intend to grow in.”

Lindberg continued, “Both the businesses’ products are designed to enable engineers to safely and efficiently maintain aircraft during scheduled service or maintenance and therefore bringing them together and investing in a single brand and product and service portfolio makes sense for both us and our customers.”

Managing Director of the newly expanded Semmco business Will McOnie said, “Bringing us together gives our customers a much-expanded product portfolio and offers them the best of two terrific businesses under one roof.”

McOnie added, “Our increased manufacturing footprint will reduce lead times and now engineers and procurement professionals alike can access what they need from a single point.”