Newbow Aerospace Expands UK Production and Secures Airline GSE Contracts for 2026

Newbow Aerospace has opened a new production facility in the United Kingdom, doubling its manufacturing capacity as it enters 2026 with a growing airline and MRO order book.

Following a record year of contract wins, the GSE manufacturer has launched a new 4,000-square-foot fabrication unit near its headquarters and existing twin production facilities in the West Midlands. The investment enables Newbow to scale output of its ground support equipment trailers and service carts, supported by expanded hiring of welders and fabricators to meet rising domestic and international demand.

The company has secured a major new contract with Iberia, covering the initial production of sixteen wheel and brake trailers. The units will be deployed across multiple airports in Spain over the coming months to support the airline’s long-haul Airbus A350-900 fleet.

In the UK, Newbow has also been selected by British Airways’ Line Maintenance operation at London Gatwick to supply trailers supporting its Airbus A320 and Boeing 777 fleet. In addition, the company has signed a new general trading agreement with Jet2, beginning with the supply, servicing, and calibration of tire inflation tooling and pressure gauges.

Internationally, Newbow reported increased engagement in the Middle East following the establishment of its first regional sales and service partnership in 2025 with GGAS Aviation Services in Saudi Arabia. The company has since seen growing interest from airline and MRO customers in the Kingdom.

Marc Green, sales director at Newbow Aerospace, said the company’s expanded production footprint positions it to meet accelerating demand across key aviation markets.

“It’s been another record year for Newbow, with expanded reach across the UK, Europe, and new opportunities in the Middle East,” Green said. “The opening of our third production facility provides additional capacity to ramp up manufacturing of service carts and trailers, where demand remains strong. The outlook for 2026 reflects continued growth across the aviation sector.”