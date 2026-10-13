Delta Spotlights Commercial MRO Business Growth in Third-Quarter Earnings Results
Delta Air Lines recently published the company’s third-quarter earnings results, which highlighted Delta’s commercial MRO business for achieving significant growth milestones in 2026.
According to Delta’s September Quarter 2026 Financial Results, “MRO revenue grew 28 percent year-over-year, bringing year-to-date revenue to $990 million.”
This milestone reflects Delta’s years of investment and dedication to improving MRO, with 150+ aviation customers around the world.
Examples of Delta’s initiatives for enhancing MRO include:
- Taking on new component contracts
- Achieving FAA approval for innovative inspection technologies
- Building a strong AMT workforce at Delta TechOps
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates