Delta Spotlights Commercial MRO Business Growth in Third-Quarter Earnings Results

According to Delta’s September Quarter 2026 Financial Results, “MRO revenue grew 28 percent year-over-year, bringing year-to-date revenue to $990 million.”
Oct. 13, 2026
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Delta Air Lines
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Delta Air Lines recently published the company’s third-quarter earnings results, which highlighted Delta’s commercial MRO business for achieving significant growth milestones in 2026.

According to Delta’s September Quarter 2026 Financial Results, “MRO revenue grew 28 percent year-over-year, bringing year-to-date revenue to $990 million.”

This milestone reflects Delta’s years of investment and dedication to improving MRO, with 150+ aviation customers around the world.

Examples of Delta’s initiatives for enhancing MRO include:

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Emily Gorski
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Emily Gorski

Editor | Aircraft Maintenance Technology

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