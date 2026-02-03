AMETEK MRO Spotlights Specialist Avionics MRO Demand Growth in Middle East

AMETEK MRO is highlighting rapid growth in the demand for MRO support for avionics in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The company shares insights ahead of its appearance at MRO Middle East in Dubai.

AMETEK MRO asserts that this rise in demand is resulting from:

Fleet expansions

Increased complexity of aircraft technology

Modernization of military

VP Sales EMEA at AMETEK MRO Ismaël Fadili comments, “Airlines across the region—particularly low-cost carriers and major network operators—are placing record orders for new aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and A350 families.”

Fadili continues, “At the same time, many established fleets are undergoing large-scale retrofit programs to upgrade cabins, inflight connectivity and flight-deck systems.”

“These developments are significantly increasing the need for advanced avionics support, placing unprecedented pressure on existing MRO capacity,” says Fadili.

Fadili also names military aviation as a major contributor to avionics MRO demand. Fadili asserts, “Rising defense budgets across the region are funding the acquisition of new aircraft platforms and the modernization of legacy fleets, both of which rely heavily on sophisticated avionics.”

He adds, “As military systems become more digitally integrated and software-driven, they require highly specialized maintenance and repair capabilities and AMETEK MRO businesses, Muirhead Avionics and AvTech, have the expertise to deliver.”

Fadili highlights the support Muirhead Avionics is able to offer aligned with OEM ARC agreements and licenses, including:

Control Panels

Instrumentation

Navigation/Communication

Radar Systems

Recorders

Technology and innovation are also influencing this demand, according to AMETEK MRO. This results from next-generation aircraft sporting new features like:

Advanced navigation and surveillance systems

Digital flight decks

Integrated avionics

Fly-by-wire controls

These developments also increase demand since they require specially skilled technicians and engineers who know how to work with different software and diagnostic tools.

“Environmental conditions unique to the region further amplify the need for responsive avionics support,” notes Fadili.

He adds, “High temperatures, sand, dust and humidity accelerate wear and degradation of electronic components, leading to higher failure rates and more frequent maintenance cycles.

Fadili shares, “As a result, the region faces several critical challenges. There is intense competition for qualified avionics technicians, systems engineers and software specialists.”

He continues, “MRO providers are also under pressure to expand hangar space, test benches and training programs to keep up with fleet growth. At the same time, global supply chain constraints are affecting the availability of key avionics components such as displays, control units and line-replaceable modules.”

Fadili asserts that the MENA aviation boom is creating a sustained and critical need for modern avionics MRO services, supported by:

Resilient supply chains

Skilled personnel

Strong infrastructure

Fadili says, “This is making avionics one of the fastest-growing and most strategically important segments of the region’s aerospace ecosystem.”