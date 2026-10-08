MRO-PRO Announces New Line Maintenance Improvement Contract with Airhub Aviation

MRO-PRO recently announced a new contract with Airhub Aviation to improve the efficiency of its line maintenance operations.

As an AI-driven maintenance software specialist, MRO-PRO will now support Airhub Aviation in managing and coordinating line maintenance activities.

The goal of this partnership is to improve line maintenance operations at Airhub Aviation by expanding visibility and automation and increasing commercial value.

The partnership highlights some of the benefits of using intelligent digital tools for aircraft maintenance, such as:

Simplifying maintenance planning

Improving operational visibility

Minimizing administrative workload

The new partnership is aligned with initiatives at MRO-PRO to add new expanded capabilities to its aircraft maintenance software platform.

The first is a Customer Portal that allows users to access maintenance data and communicate over a digital interface.

The second is an Intelligent Workpack Import (IWI) function, which uses AI-driven document processing to make data entry and retrieval quicker and simpler.

MRO-PRO Founder and Managing Director Scott Wells said, “Intelligent Workpack Import is a good example of where we see AI delivering immediate practical value.”

Wells explained, “Rather than asking maintenance organisations to change the way they produce or receive documentation, we are using AI to understand that information and bring it directly into the digital workflow.”

Discussing the partnership, Wells commented, “Airhub Aviation is an important addition to the MRO-PRO customer community and further demonstrates the relevance of our Maintenance Intelligence Learning Engine across the MRO space.”

He continued, “Aircraft checks generate huge volumes of information, much of it still requiring manual handling.”

“Our focus is on using AI to make that information more accessible and actionable, while removing repetitive administrative tasks from engineering and maintenance teams,” noted Wells.

Airhub Aviation Chief Technical Officer Romas Žakys said, “We are pleased to start our cooperation with MRO-PRO, a provider that is actively developing its solutions while remaining closely attentive to the needs of its clients.”

Žakys added, “We believe that one of the key strengths of the software is its AI integration, and we expect this new tool to help us further improve the efficiency of our operations.”

He concluded, “We look forward to using MRO-PRO’s software to accelerate and streamline our processes, support our long-term goals, and contribute to the continued growth of Airhub Aviation.”

Airhub Aviation is a subsidiary of Lithuania-based GetJet Group.