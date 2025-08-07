Magnetic MRO Sets Focus on AI Procurement and Maintenance Software Usage

Magnetic MRO has recently completed its new two-way integration between SkySelect's parts procurement platform and AMOS, the maintenance management solution by Swiss Aviation Software (Swiss-AS).

This enhances the parts procurement workflow and in-house setup at Magnetic MRO and its maintenance-related operations. This seamless and live data exchange between AMOS and SkySelect supports the digitized process and advances the operational efficiency, from request through delivery, while leveraging SkySelect's curated network of verified suppliers.

Head of Supply Chain at Magnetic Group Kaire Kalve adds, "Having time-tested and solid partnerships, such as we have with SkySelect and Swiss-AS, is crucial when executing high-scope projects, as it often determines the overall success. Completing the full integration has significantly optimized our procurement processes, allowing us to be data-driven across the board—from tangible cost savings to shortened delivery time."

"Speed and live connectivity are essential for gaining a competitive edge in MRO parts procurement. Our rapid deployment of a two-way integration with AMOS at Magnetic MRO showcases the impact of a well-connected supply chain. We’re proud to have delivered a solution that fully digitizes and enhances the end-to-end procurement workflow—all in just a few days," stated Erkki Brakmann, CEO & co-founder at SkySelect.