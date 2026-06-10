West Star Aviation Expands AOG Services Capacity Through DC Jet Acquisition

West Star Aviation is celebrating successful ramp-ups in its AOG operations to respond to growing demand for effective AOG response.

After West Star Aviation received an all-time high number of AOG requests in May 2026 and an 84% acceptance rate, the company noted how the acquisition has provided resources to enhance support.

The expansion in AOG capacity comes after West Star Aviation acquired DC Jet in March 2026, which is providing benefits like:

More maintenance technicians

Increased tooling resources

Greater flexibility throughout network

West Star Aviation’s dedicated AOG control center operates 24/7 for the entire year, with 12 controllers helping to dispatch maintenance technicians and coordinate rapid AOG response efficiently.

Mobile AOG teams at West Star Aviation are equipped with vans that have all necessary tooling, which reduces downtime during AOG events. Teams can also access ground support equipment (GSE) and additional tooling from the company’s network across the U.S.A. for specific needs.

West Star Aviation also conducts its own internal training program, ensuring all technicians develop the skills they need without having to outsource training to another outlet.

Vice President of AOG Gary Lee said, “The added resources have strengthened our ability to support customers at a critical time of year.”

Lee continued, “As demand rises, we now have over 250 technicians, essential to meeting our customers’ needs when no one ever plans to be grounded. The benefits include expanded availability, increased tooling resources, and a 24/7 control center.”

“With access to tooling and GSE across our network, we’re poised to respond quickly, safely, and effectively wherever our customers need us,” added Lee.