West Star Aviation Announces Acquisition of DCJet to Grow Maintenance and AOG Capabilities

West Star Aviation has officially acquired DCJet, expanding West Star’s maintenance support and Aircraft on Ground (AOG) capabilities across the United States.

DCJet provides field maintenance and AOG support, adding to West Star Aviation’s existing network of 200+ technicians and 250+ AOG experts.

While DCJet provides mobile AOG response support, it also operates five stationary locations:

Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) in Chicago, Illinois

Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Dulles, Virginia

Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Orlando, Florida

Boeing Field (BFI) in Seattle, Washington

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico

CEO of West Star Aviation Stephen Maiden said, “DCJet has earned a strong reputation for how they show up for customers, quickly, professionally, and with deep technical capability.”

Maiden added, “Their culture and approach fit naturally with ours. Together, we are strengthening our ability to support business aviation operators nationwide with faster response, greater coordination, and even more technical depth in the field.”

President and Founder of DCJet Joe Ortiz commented, “This is an exciting step for our team and our customers.”

Ortiz continued, “By joining West Star Aviation, we gain additional scale and resources while staying focused on what has always defined DCJet: taking care of the customer, working as a team, and delivering solutions where and when they are needed most.”