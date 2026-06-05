CPaT Announces New Courseware Development Solutions for Maintenance Training and Ground Operations

CPaT Global is expanding its line of custom courseware development services by adding new solutions for Maintenance Reliability Training and Ground Operations Training.

By offering these services, CPaT Global is enabling aviation companies to outsource training development and ensure all training courses cater to each organization’s needs, such as:

Procedures

Operational requirements

Equipment

Regulatory standards

This solution is most useful for:

MROs

Airports

Airlines

Cargo operators

Ground handling companies

Business aviation organizations

For MROs and maintenance providers

CPaT's Maintenance Reliability Training helps MROs, repair shops and other maintenance providers enhance aspects of operations like:

Maintenance consistency

Dispatch reliability

Troubleshooting

MEL decision-making

The solution works by developing training based on:

Maintenance procedures

Practical operational challenges

Operator manuals

Reliability data

For ground operations

Ground handling teams can use CPaT’s Ground Operations Training solution to build training courses that consider their specific procedures and adhere to all safety standards.

This solution can be used to develop training for tasks like:

Ramp operations

Fueling

Baggage handing

Ground support equipment (GSE)

Marshalling

Pushback

De-icing

Airport functions

CPaT Global President and CEO Dave Rapley said, "Training is most effective when it reflects the real-world environment employees operate in every day."

Rapley added, "By combining our instructional design expertise with our deep aviation knowledge, CPaT can create customized training programs that help organizations improve safety, compliance, operational consistency and workforce performance."

CPat Global’s Maintenance Reliability Training and Ground Operations Training solutions are available now.