CPaT Announces New Courseware Development Solutions for Maintenance Training and Ground Operations
CPaT Global is expanding its line of custom courseware development services by adding new solutions for Maintenance Reliability Training and Ground Operations Training.
By offering these services, CPaT Global is enabling aviation companies to outsource training development and ensure all training courses cater to each organization’s needs, such as:
- Procedures
- Operational requirements
- Equipment
- Regulatory standards
This solution is most useful for:
- MROs
- Airports
- Airlines
- Cargo operators
- Ground handling companies
- Business aviation organizations
For MROs and maintenance providers
CPaT's Maintenance Reliability Training helps MROs, repair shops and other maintenance providers enhance aspects of operations like:
- Maintenance consistency
- Dispatch reliability
- Troubleshooting
- MEL decision-making
The solution works by developing training based on:
- Maintenance procedures
- Practical operational challenges
- Operator manuals
- Reliability data
For ground operations
Ground handling teams can use CPaT’s Ground Operations Training solution to build training courses that consider their specific procedures and adhere to all safety standards.
This solution can be used to develop training for tasks like:
- Ramp operations
- Fueling
- Baggage handing
- Ground support equipment (GSE)
- Marshalling
- Pushback
- De-icing
- Airport functions
CPaT Global President and CEO Dave Rapley said, "Training is most effective when it reflects the real-world environment employees operate in every day."
Rapley added, "By combining our instructional design expertise with our deep aviation knowledge, CPaT can create customized training programs that help organizations improve safety, compliance, operational consistency and workforce performance."
CPat Global’s Maintenance Reliability Training and Ground Operations Training solutions are available now.