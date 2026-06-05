CPaT Announces New Courseware Development Solutions for Maintenance Training and Ground Operations

These solutions allow MROs, repair shops and ground handling operations to outsource the development of training materials to ensure all courses cater to their specific needs.
June 5, 2026
2 min read
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CPaT Global
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CPaT Global is expanding its line of custom courseware development services by adding new solutions for Maintenance Reliability Training and Ground Operations Training.

By offering these services, CPaT Global is enabling aviation companies to outsource training development and ensure all training courses cater to each organization’s needs, such as:

  • Procedures
  • Operational requirements
  • Equipment
  • Regulatory standards

This solution is most useful for:

  • MROs
  • Airports
  • Airlines
  • Cargo operators
  • Ground handling companies
  • Business aviation organizations

For MROs and maintenance providers

CPaT's Maintenance Reliability Training helps MROs, repair shops and other maintenance providers enhance aspects of operations like:

  • Maintenance consistency
  • Dispatch reliability
  • Troubleshooting
  • MEL decision-making

The solution works by developing training based on:

  • Maintenance procedures
  • Practical operational challenges
  • Operator manuals
  • Reliability data

For ground operations

Ground handling teams can use CPaT’s Ground Operations Training solution to build training courses that consider their specific procedures and adhere to all safety standards.

This solution can be used to develop training for tasks like:

  • Ramp operations
  • Fueling
  • Baggage handing
  • Ground support equipment (GSE)
  • Marshalling
  • Pushback
  • De-icing
  • Airport functions

CPaT Global President and CEO Dave Rapley said, "Training is most effective when it reflects the real-world environment employees operate in every day."

Rapley added, "By combining our instructional design expertise with our deep aviation knowledge, CPaT can create customized training programs that help organizations improve safety, compliance, operational consistency and workforce performance."

CPat Global’s Maintenance Reliability Training and Ground Operations Training solutions are available now.

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