Liebherr and Loong Air Enter New Heat Transfer Equipment Repair and Re-Coring Agreement

Liebherr-Aerospace has entered a new agreement to provide repair and re-coring services for heat transfer equipment on Loong Air’s A320ceo/neo aircraft, including full matrix replacement.

Under the long-term agreement, Loong Air is managing tasks like:

Cleaning

Minor repairs

Test procedures

Since Liebherr is the OEM for the heat transfer equipment being maintained, the company is providing Loong Air with support, such as:

Technical expertise

Access to technical publications

Training

Spare parts

Liebherr plans to complete these services at its Shanghai, Pudong site, dedicated for services for Chinese customers. After expanding MRO capacities at the Shanghai facility, Liebherr has been able to cater to increased demand for maintenance in China.

Liebherr is also highlighting its REACH-compliant TCS (Trivalent Chromium System) and PACS (Post Application Conversion Sealer) advanced protection coating of heat transfer equipment components, as it’s the first company to provide the service to Chinese airline customers.

General Manager, Customer Services & MRO, Liebherr China Co., Ltd. Eric Thévenot said, “This contract with Loong Air is a premiere for our re-core activities in China and paves the way for a promising future.”

Thévenot continued, “Together with our skilled service team in Shanghai, we are strengthening regional support and delivering Liebherr-Aerospace quality with a REACH-compliant coating process, preparing airline customers for future environmental requirements.”