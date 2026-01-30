Liebherr-Aerospace Implements REACH Compliant Coating Process for Heat Transfer Equipment Components

Liebherr-Aerospace has announced the successful integration of a REACH-compliant TCS/PACS advanced protection coating process for aircraft heat transfer equipment components.

The company’s Singapore MRO service center reached this milestone, industrializing the process for TCS/PACS protection coating applications after rigorous testing.

Lieberr-Aerospace has also implemented this process at its OEM site in Toulouse, France.

TCS (Trivalent Chromium System) is a coating that strengthens resistance against corrosion and helps paint adhere to aircraft surfaces. PACS (Post Application Conversion Sealer) adds an extra protective layer that increases durability to seal the TCS coating.

Aside from improving on the performance of traditional coatings, these coatings also provide more environmentally friendly options.

This process also complies with the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH)—established by the European Union to regulate chemicals and reduce risks to the environment and public health.

To comply with REACH, treatments that are chromium-based must be replaced with options that are less harmful to the environment.

Liebherr-Aerospace also plans to implement this process at other service centers, including third-party sites licensed to work on Liebherr-Aerospace products. The company’s Shanghai location is already in the process of introducing it.

“Our Liebherr team has worked relentlessly together with our long-term partner ATC (Applied Total Control) to achieve this milestone,” said Joël Cadaux, general manager Aerospace at Liebherr-Singapore Pte Ltd.

Cadaux continued, “The integration of the REACH compliant TCS and the PACS coating process marks a significant step towards a more sustainable customer service and demonstrates our commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility for the benefit of our customers.”

“We comply with the regulations applicable in the EU and in the APAC region, which avoids regulatory risks and delays in aircraft operation,” added Cadaux.

Cadaux concluded, “In addition, with the new coatings we are anticipating future global regulations. Our customers avoid costly retrofits or recertification at a later date of the life cycle, as their components already meet future configuration standards today.”