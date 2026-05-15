Liebherr-Aerospace Expands MRO Capacity in China and Highlights REACH-Compliant Coating Process

Liebherr-Aerospace has announced an new MRO expansion in Shanghai, dedicating an 800-square-meter space for maintenance, repair and overhaul services.

Key maintenance to be performed at the expanded facility includes testing and re-coring for heat transfer equipment.

Liebherr has also integrated a new REACH-compliant coating process for heat transfer equipment—and validated it at the OEM site in Tolouse—that includes:

Trivalent Chromium System (TCS): To improve corrosion resistance

To improve corrosion resistance Post Application Conversion Sealer (PACS): To reinforce protective layers for better durability

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has approved this process, and it has also been recognized by:

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Liebherr is now the first company to provide this service for China-based airline customers and their head transfer equipment, offering benefits like:

Confirmed adherence to global aviation standards

Mitigated regulatory risks

Enhanced trust and safety

Consistent supply

General Manager, Customer Services & MRO, Liebherr China Co., Ltd. Eric Thévenot said, "This milestone highlights the strong collaboration between our teams in China and our OEM organization.”

Thévenot continued, “By introducing the REACH-compliant TCS/PACS coating process, we are strengthening the sustainability of our services while maintaining the highest technical standards.”

“Ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks also prepares our customers in China for future environmental requirements," added Thévenot.