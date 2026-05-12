Mayhew Tools Celebrates 170th Anniversary of U.S. Manufacturing Operations

Mayhew Tools is celebrating its 170th year in business as a US-based tool manufacturer, still headquartered in Turner Falls, Massachusetts since its founding in 1856.

The company has grown over time from a chisel and punch manufacturer into a multi-category hand tool company with a wide distributor network. Its manufacturing operations support metal forging as well as plastic manufacturing.

By producing high-quality, professional-grade hand tools, Mayhew Tools offers solutions for industrial activities as well as countless other projects.

Mayhew’s core product categories include:

Bits

Chisels

Demo tools

Pry bars

Punches

Pneumatic tools

Mayhew Tools has also recently expanded to offer more products in categories like:

Cable ties

Screwdrivers

Tile spacers

With two dedicated manufacturing facilities based in the United States, Mayhew ensures consistently high quality and steady production capabilities. The company also sources some items from global suppliers to make sure all customers and distribution partners get what they need.

Mayhew Tools President John Lawless said, “Reaching 170 years reflects the people behind this company and the consistency of the work they do every day.”

Lawless added, “We continue to manufacture in the United States, invest in our capabilities, and support the professionals who depend on our tools.”

Mayhew’s plans for the future include: