Mayhew Tools Highlights New Three-Piece Heavy Duty Pin Punch Set

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) has released an all-new set of heavy duty pin punches, designed for improved durability compared to past solutions.
The 3 Pc. Heavy Duty Pin Punch Set includes three different pin punches:
- 3/16” (4.8mm) X 10” (254mm) Pin Punch
- 1/4” (6.4mm) X 10” (254mm) Pin Punch
- 5/16” (7.9mm) X 10” (254mm) Pin Punch
Key features of this pin punch set include:
- Two-material ergonomic handles with non-slip hold
- Capped ends for durability while striking
- Shock-absorbing features in the handle for reduced fatigue
- Tempered and hardened alloy steel shaft
Since Mayhew Tools’ new offering is made with single-piece construction, it offers power and durability for rigorous applications.
The set is made in the United States and is backed by a lifetime warranty.
