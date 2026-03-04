Mayhew Tools Highlights New Three-Piece Heavy Duty Pin Punch Set

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) has released an all-new set of heavy duty pin punches, designed for improved durability compared to past solutions.

The 3 Pc. Heavy Duty Pin Punch Set includes three different pin punches:

3/16” (4.8mm) X 10” (254mm) Pin Punch

1/4” (6.4mm) X 10” (254mm) Pin Punch

5/16” (7.9mm) X 10” (254mm) Pin Punch

Key features of this pin punch set include:

Two-material ergonomic handles with non-slip hold

Capped ends for durability while striking

Shock-absorbing features in the handle for reduced fatigue

Tempered and hardened alloy steel shaft

Since Mayhew Tools’ new offering is made with single-piece construction, it offers power and durability for rigorous applications.

The set is made in the United States and is backed by a lifetime warranty.