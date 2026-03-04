Mayhew Tools Highlights New Three-Piece Heavy Duty Pin Punch Set

The new set features two-material ergonomic handles with non-slip hold, capped ends for durability while striking and shock-absorbing features in the handle for reduced fatigue.
March 4, 2026
Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools)
Three black pin punch tools with black and red handles

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) has released an all-new set of heavy duty pin punches, designed for improved durability compared to past solutions.

The 3 Pc. Heavy Duty Pin Punch Set includes three different pin punches:

  • 3/16” (4.8mm) X 10” (254mm) Pin Punch
  • 1/4” (6.4mm) X 10” (254mm) Pin Punch
  • 5/16” (7.9mm) X 10” (254mm) Pin Punch

Key features of this pin punch set include:

  • Two-material ergonomic handles with non-slip hold
  • Capped ends for durability while striking
  • Shock-absorbing features in the handle for reduced fatigue
  • Tempered and hardened alloy steel shaft

Since Mayhew Tools’ new offering is made with single-piece construction, it offers power and durability for rigorous applications.

The set is made in the United States and is backed by a lifetime warranty.

