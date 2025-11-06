Mayhew Tools Adds Green Heavy-Duty Curved Pry Bar to Dominator Pro Line

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) has debuted the Dominator Pro 34” Heavy-Duty Curved Pry Bar, Part Number 14126GN.

Also called the Big Stick Jr., this tool is a new addition to the Dominator Pro color line and is available in green. Designed for prying and lifting applications in demanding environments, the Big Stick Jr. provides reliable and tough performance.

The Big Stick Jr. is made of 7/8” chrome vanadium steel that can handle rough use, as it’s tempered and hardened. Users can strike the tool without damaging it, as the pry bar’s shaft runs all the way through the handle, and the capped end works as a shock absorber.

This new pry bar also features a patented, two-composite handle that is designed to offer exceptionally secure grip and improved comfort, enhancing user control and safety.

The Dominator Pro 34” Heavy-Duty Curved Pry Bar is backed by a lifetime warranty and is made in the USA. It has an MSRP of $173.33.