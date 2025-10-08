NBAA-BACE 2025 Offers Inspection Authorization Renewal Credit for First Time

Specialists in business aircraft maintenance will be able to earn inspection authorization (IA) renewal credits by taking part in the education program at the 2025 National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).

This effort will be part of the convention’s new Maintenance Track, which caters to maintenance technicians and professionals by offering specialized education sessions.

The track’s five sessions that are eligible for IA renewal credits aim to educate aviation maintenance professionals about topics like:

Aviation regulations

Aerospace technologies on business aircraft

Leadership and management

Professional development

Regulatory compliance

Safety management systems and human factors

By attending all approved sessions, attendees can earn the eight hours of required recurrent training needed for IA currency.

“We’re proud to offer these valuable sessions to the maintenance professionals attending NBAA-BACE,” said Stewart D’Leon, NBAA senior director of environmental and technical operations.

D’Leon added, “Staying current with complex and frequently changing regulations is a challenge, and we’re excited to launch this program to support our community.”

What educational opportunities will there be at NBAA-BACE?

Attendees will have the choice of more than 75 education sessions within nine different tracks. These opportunities involve learning about the latest business aviation issues firsthand from industry experts.

Topics explored in the 2025 NBAA-BACE education program include:

Modern considerations for flying safety

Impact of shifting tax-and-tariff environment on aircraft transactions

Retaining skilled team members in the workplace

Attendees can also go to part in pre- and post-show Professional Development Program (PDP) courses on topics like leadership and risk management.

Many NBAA-BACE educational offerings offer credit toward earning a Certified Aviation Manager (CAM) credential or renewal.