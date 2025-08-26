NBAA-BACE Event to Focus on Maintenance and Operations Excellence

Business aviation’s MROs and manufacturers will share practical tips for ensuring your aircraft is in top condition at a new event during this year’s National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).

“Maintenance and Operations: Practical Insights for Peak Performance,” presented in partnership with Pinnacle Air Network and its members, will reinvigorate maintenance and operations experiences at NBAA-BACE, supplementing the show’s traditional education sessions, and providing additional networking opportunities.

The new event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 15 as a culminating session of NBAA-BACE’s maintenance education track. NBAA also has applied for Inspection Authorization (IA) renewal credit for attendees in connection with the new convention offering.

“This new feature event will ensure NBAA-BACE is an intentional destination for directors of maintenance and technicians as a means to supplement the annual NBAA Maintenance Conference and take advantage of NBAA-BACE educational opportunities, networking and access to service providers,” said Jo Damato, CAM, NBAA senior vice president, events and professional engagement.

“The addition of this session means multiple destinations and opportunities to reach maintenance personnel for professional development,” she added.

Practical Insights for Peak Performance—the keystone event of the maintenance education sessions throughout the week—will focus on three aspects of aviation maintenance:

Top 5 Tech Tips: Aircraft Specific Expertise will allow attendees to engage with subject matter experts representing Aircraft Connection manufacturer exhibitors. Learn more about the Aircraft Connection.

will allow attendees to engage with subject matter experts representing Aircraft Connection manufacturer exhibitors. Learn more about the Aircraft Connection. MRO Insights: Overhauls and Upgrades Mastery will feature experts from MROs, giving attendees tips to efficiently manage complex overhauls and upgrades, ensuring cost-effectiveness and operational continuity.

will feature experts from MROs, giving attendees tips to efficiently manage complex overhauls and upgrades, ensuring cost-effectiveness and operational continuity. Aircraft on Ground (AOG) Management: Prevention and Resolution will provide practice measures to preventing AOG occurrences and guidance in streamlined procedures for resolving AOGs swiftly, from AOG specialists.

“The Pinnacle Air Network members are proud to partner with NBAA in providing NBAA-BACE attendees an opportunity to learn, connect with each other and grow professionally while supporting NBAA’s advocacy and outreach programs,” said Lance Phillips, Pinnacle Air Network’s executive director.

“Practical Insights for Peak Performance will give attendees real-world, first-hand functional guidance to maintain aircraft,” said Phil Stearns, Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems, LLC’s director of sales and marketing.

Stearns added, “This will be an incredibly valuable, content-thick event. It is the new not-to-be-missed educational opportunity for maintenance directors and technicians.”

Taking place Oct. 14-16, NBAA-BACE showcases the industry’s latest innovations and services, hosting the leaders who are shaping its future. Learn more about NBAA-BACE.