NBAA-BACE To Host 75+ Education Sessions

The 2025 National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) will host sessions by experts on topics ranging from the latest thinking about flying safety, to aircraft transactions in a shifting tax-and-tariff environment, to retaining your most valued workplace team members and much more.

“What’s new this year is we are offering education tracks, so people can explore what might work for them based on their areas of interest and tying different backgrounds together,” said NBAA Director of Educational Development and Engagement Molly Hitch.

“We have nine tracks this year, and we’re excited that people can create an ‘Attendee Journey’ throughout the week, to make sure that they get the most out of their time,” Hitch added.

Education session tracks for this year’s convention include:

Airports

Flight Attendants

Leadership

Legal

Maintenance

Operations

Regulatory

Workforce Development

YoPro (Young Professional)

“Typically, we have a lot going on throughout the week, so these tracks will allow people to find time to attend the sessions that might be relevant for themselves, or their flight departments,” Hitch said.

Hitch added, “We also want people to have time to interact with exhibitors and get other business done on the show floor and at the Aircraft Connection.”

In addition to sessions taking place during the show, attendees can take part in pre- and post-show Professional Development Program (PDP) courses on topics such as leadership and risk management.

With aviation safety in the spotlight, this year’s show also features safety-focused sessions held before and during the convention, offering actionable content that can inform safety decision-making by every type of aviation professional.

View the full 2025 NBAA-BACE education program schedule.