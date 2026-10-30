MTU Maintenance Launches METAVION Digital Service for Aircraft Engines

MTU Maintenance has officially launched METAVION, a fully integrated suite of digital services that enables airlines, lessors and other engine operators to harness the power of their assets’ data to make the best decisions.

The new platform aims to create complete fleet transparency, predictable maintenance costs and optimized asset value, even as complexities and data volumes increase.

Assisted by AI-powered software, it can integrate all relevant, real-time engine data into a live view of fleet condition, performance and remaining life. This allows engine operators and owners to optimize their operations by developing fleet strategies that align with their business goals.

METAVION consists of three major subservices, each with specific provisions for maximum fleet insight:

The monitoring service sources data from various inputs to paint a full picture of engine health and conduct analytical predictions.

The performance service optimizes the fitness of an engine fleet to match the operator’s utilization strategy using multiple factors, including condition data and contractual responsibilities. Applicable optimization scenarios include lowest cost, highest reliability and line of balance.

The value optimization service gets the most value out of engines by managing individual service life, overall phase-in and -out scenarios for assets and long-term business strategy for a fleet. Applicable optimization scenarios: highest net cash position, for instance.

Optionally, engine operators can employ MTU Maintenance’s global network for any maintenance, leasing and asset management needs.

Senior Vice President of MRO Programs at MTU Aero Engines Martin Friis-Petersen says, “As the number of engine types and data volume increase, rather than focusing on processing that data, airlines and asset owners should be making decisions about their fleets.”

Friis-Petersen continues, “They need a system like METAVION to cope with increasing complexity, and this platform puts our customers into a position where they can make an up-to-date call on their engine assets.”

Head of Digital Solutions at MTU Maintenance Lease Services Ruud van Groenewoud adds that even though METAVION represents a leap in MTU’s service portfolio, it is run independently of the engine solutions specialist’s core operations of engine MRO and leasing and asset management services.

“The customer data that is supplied and collected is handled safely and with integrity,” van Groenewoud says.

He adds, “Not only do our customers have live access to the latest condition and analyses of their assets, but they can also rest assured that it is used solely for its intended purpose within METAVION’s framework.”

MTU has already reached agreements with a rich mix of airlines and asset owners, which have signed up for a selection of METAVION’s services.

“As an ACMI carrier, we operate in a highly complex, ever-changing market environment and need consistent updates about the performance of our engines and the resulting impacts to our aircraft fleet. Having access to METAVION gives us the transparency we need to manage engine utilization,” says Oznan Sinan Ertas, Senior Engineer BNN Airlines.