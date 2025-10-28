Teledyne Controls Partners with MTU Maintenance on Enhanced Engine Health Monitoring

Teledyne Controls ​​​​​​​​and MTU Maintenance have debuted a new partnership that will focus on providing customers with cutting-edge enhanced engine health monitoring and predictive maintenance services.

MTU Maintenance is a global MRO and provider of custom solutions for aero engines, while Teledyne Controls specializes in aircraft data management.

Teledyne Controls will offer its Data Delivery Solutions (DDS) to MTU Maintenance, providing direct access to comprehensive full series flight data. This will enable MTU Maintenance to gain more in-depth insight on the health and performance of the engines it maintains, and at a quicker speed.

Viva Aerobus is the launch customer for this partnership, planning to leverage enhanced capabilities for their A320 V2500 engines. The company aims to improve proactive maintenance and optimize operational efficiency.

Teledyne’s Data Distribution Solutions (DDS) lets aircraft operators share selected flight data securely with select groups of data consumers, such as:

Engine manufacturers

Aircraft sub-systems vendors

OEM third parties

Stakeholders within an airline

When using this solution, airlines keep full control over the distribution of their data, which is redacted and decoded locally. They can then choose parameters they agree to share, by:

Tail number

Data consumer

Data frame file format

More

DDS supports all aircraft types and converts flight data to user-preferred formats, regardless of the aircraft's recording hardware or data retrieval methods.

Teledyne’s DDS is a fully managed cloud service that helps airlines with OEM efficiencies and optimization, without investing in the infrastructure or expertise needed to manage the solution themselves.

Teledyne’s wireless communication system, GroundLink Comm+ accelerates and facilitates data exchange between airborne systems and ground-based equipment. The system supports several functions, such as:

Automated flight data download core function

Wireless distribution of software parts and databases

Real‑time data streaming

Cabin/crew connectivity

ACARS over IP

“We are very pleased to bring our cooperation with MTU Maintenance to the next level,” said Dominique Maurille, key account director, OEM Solutions at Teledyne Controls, “Today, over 14,000 aircraft, including approximately 6,500 A320 family aircraft, automatically download valuable full series flight data using the Teledyne GroundLink® Comm+ system.”

Maurille continued, “Teledyne DDS will enable MTU to quickly establish automatic flows of redacted subsets of this data, directly from the aircraft to their data analytics platforms, allowing them to build value-added applications and services, driving revenues and maintenance cost optimization.”

“At the same time, MTU Maintenance customers retain full control over the sharing of their data through DDS, and, in collaboration with MTU, they will benefit from increased engine performance and efficiency,” added Maurille.

“We are excited to collaborate with Teledyne to enhance our digital capabilities and deliver even greater value to our airline customers,” said Christian Keller, responsible for engine trend monitoring at MTU Maintenance.

Keller added, “This partnership supports our commitment to innovation and sustainability by enabling smarter, data-driven maintenance strategies that improve engine availability, better fleet planning and reduce lifecycle costs for our customers.”