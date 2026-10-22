Boeing Announces New AI-Powered Platform for Aircraft Data Management, Simplifying Maintenance

Boeing recently announced a new aircraft data intelligence platform designed to align fleet data to improve maintenance processes and operational decision-making.

Boeing’s Dataliner is an AI-powered platform that aims to mitigate the challenge of fragmented aircraft data by combining:

Aviation data

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Boeing’s aircraft and engineering knowledge

This solution provides airlines with more insight into aircraft and enables better understanding of their entire fleets, rather than having to review data for each individual aircraft, one at a time.

Dataliner achieves this by storing data in each airline’s own environment while using industry intelligence and Boeing expertise to enrich its management. While maintaining control over what they share and access, airlines can use Dataliner’s tools like:

Applications

APIs

Analytics

AI-enabled experiences

A key benefit of Dataliner is its ability to offer fleet-wide intelligence, giving a complete view of aspects like:

Aircraft condition

Maintenance history

Aircraft operations

Dataliner also improves data security and governance through:

Encryption

Monitoring

Built-in access controls

By introducing Dataliner into the company’s Digital Services Portfolio, Boeing also lays the groundwork to develop more products and improve existing in this area, such as:

Asset Lifecycle Planning (new)

TechOps AI Agent (new)

Maintenance Performance Toolbox (existing)

Airplane Health Management (existing)

Insight Accelerator (existing)

"Airlines have more data available to them than ever before, but turning that data into meaningful action remains a challenge," said Lindsey Douglas, vice president, Cabin, Modifications, Maintenance and Digital Services, Boeing Global Services.

Douglas added, "Dataliner is an important step in how Boeing is bringing its aircraft expertise and digital capabilities together to help customers anticipate maintenance needs, identify emerging risks and take timely action."

"By combining Boeing's OEM and aviation expertise with Microsoft's trusted data and AI technologies, Dataliner gives airlines a secure, scalable foundation to turn fragmented data into fleet-wide intelligence," said Chris Barry, President, U.S. Public Sector Industries, Microsoft.

Boeing developed Dataliner in partnership with Microsoft, incorporating: