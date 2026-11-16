Airports across the United States continued working through baggage disruptions Monday as airlines recovered from the nationwide FAA ground stop Nov. 13, which triggered widespread flight cancellations and left passengers separated from their checked luggage.

At Chicago O'Hare International Airport, travelers reported difficulty locating their baggage even after reaching their destinations. CBS Chicago reported Monday that passengers encountered piles of luggage outside normal baggage claim areas as airlines worked to reunite travelers with their belongings.

Similar conditions were reported at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where baggage carousels were overflowing and unclaimed suitcases accumulated following Friday's disruption, according to KOMO News.

At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, passengers reported waiting hours to retrieve their luggage after canceled flights interrupted their travel plans.

Baggage complications also continued at New York-area airports Monday. ABC7 New York reported that some passengers rebooked onto new flights were still attempting to recover checked bags that had become separated from them during the disruption.

The lingering baggage issues illustrate the operational challenges that can continue after aircraft resume flying. Widespread cancellations and rebookings can complicate baggage handling as airlines and their ground handling partners work to locate, sort and return luggage to passengers whose travel itineraries have changed.

While airlines made progress restoring flight schedules throughout the weekend, the reports from multiple airports indicate that resolving baggage disruptions remained part of the recovery effort Monday.