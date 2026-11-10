Japan Airlines Expands Autonomous GSE Operations to Fukuoka Airport

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced Level 4 autonomous towing tractor operations at Fukuoka Airport, marking the airline's third deployment of the technology following Tokyo's Haneda and Narita airports.

The electric EZTow tractor, developed by TLD Robotics, transports cargo containers along a 1.7-kilometer route between the airport's domestic cargo terminal and ground support equipment holding area.

The tractor has a maximum towing capacity of 14 tonnes and operates without an onboard driver within its designated operating area. Level 4 autonomy allows the vehicle to perform driving tasks independently under defined conditions.

The deployment is part of JAL's efforts to address labor shortages and improve operational efficiency through the use of autonomous ground support equipment.

JAL previously introduced autonomous towing operations at Haneda and Narita, making Fukuoka the third airport in its network to implement the technology.

The airline said it plans to continue expanding autonomous vehicle operations as part of its broader efforts to modernize airport ground handling.