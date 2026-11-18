Blue City Aviation (BCA) recently completed a specialized cargo handling operation at Birmingham Airport in the United Kingdom, loading 13 oversized pipes onto a National Airlines Boeing 747 charter flight bound for the United States.

The shipment, destined for a customer in the oil industry, required the use of two main-deck loaders operating in tandem, as well as coordination among multiple service providers.

The pipes arrived at the airport by truck and were prepared for transport by Swissport Cargo personnel, who used forklifts to position the individual pipes before securing them.

Because of the dimensions of the cargo, BCA personnel had to complete the load build-up airside using a main-deck loader.

The handling team then operated two loaders in synchronization to transfer the cargo into the aircraft, working with the aircraft loadmaster to ensure proper positioning in accordance with the approved load plan.

Several changes to the aircraft’s operating schedule added complexity to the project, requiring BCA to adjust staffing levels, equipment availability and airside access arrangements.

BCA oversaw the handling operation from the shipment’s arrival at the airport through aircraft loading, coordinating with the airline, freight broker, airport personnel, crane and trucking companies, and Swissport Cargo.

The operation illustrates the importance of specialized ground support equipment, experienced personnel and flexibility in handling nonstandard cargo shipments.