CargoAi has launched CargoQUALITY, a digital platform designed to help airlines, ground handling agents and airports evaluate operational performance and coordinate service improvements across air cargo networks.

The platform draws on CargoAi’s existing data network, which processes more than 2 million air waybills annually, to establish performance benchmarks and generate recommendations using artificial intelligence (AI).

CargoQUALITY is designed to address challenges associated with fragmented data, inconsistent reporting and limited communication among air cargo stakeholders.

A global map allows users to identify underperforming cargo stations based on shipment volumes, processing times and operational discrepancies. Users can also compare station performance against industry benchmarks, monitor flight delays and evaluate cargo processing times for imports, exports and shipments in transit.

For ground handling companies, the platform provides tools to track service-level commitments, evaluate operational efficiency and communicate with airline customers. Airlines can also use the platform to solicit and evaluate bids for ground handling contracts.

Additional features allow users to manage cargo claims, assign corrective actions, track their completion and access a directory of ground handling providers and their capabilities.

The platform also enables airports to evaluate cargo operations through monthly performance comparisons, providing a basis for collaboration with airlines and their handling partners.

According to CargoAi, the system updates performance data every 24 hours and uses information already available within the company's digital ecosystem, eliminating the need for additional IT integrations.