CargoAi Reports Strong H1 Growth as AI-Driven Cargo Booking Gains Momentum

CargoAi reported strong first-half 2026 results, citing rapid customer growth, profitability and increasing adoption of AI-enabled booking and rate management tools by large freight forwarders.

The Singapore-based digital air cargo platform said shipments processed through its system increased 64 percent year over year during the first six months of 2026. The company now serves more than 6,700 companies across 158 countries, with a network of more than 110 bookable airline partners.

According to CargoAi, one of the most significant trends during the first half of the year was increased adoption by large global freight forwarders replacing legacy rate management systems with the company's digital procurement platform.

CargoAi said those enterprise customers are increasingly seeking deeper integration with transportation management systems, single sign-on capabilities and AI-enabled workflow automation rather than standalone online booking tools.

The company also announced several product enhancements during the first half of the year, including expanded AI agent capabilities for quotation, booking and shipment tracking workflows, Model Context Protocol (MCP) compatibility across its API suite, and wider deployment of CargoQUALITY, its station performance analytics platform for airlines, airports and ground handlers.

CargoAi said it also strengthened cybersecurity features with automated user-access management and continues to maintain ISO/IEC 27001 certification and SOC 2 compliance.

CEO Matt Petot said growing adoption by large freight forwarders reflects an industry shift toward AI-assisted procurement and integrated cargo management.

Building on stronger-than-expected first-half performance, CargoAi plans to add more than 10 positions across sales, customer success and product development during the second half of 2026 as it continues expanding globally.