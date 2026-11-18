Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, has secured a new cargo handling contract with United Airlines at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, expanding its existing relationship with the carrier in Spain.

Under the agreement, WFS will handle cargo for United’s 14 weekly flights from Madrid to New York and Washington, operated using Boeing 767 and 787 aircraft.

WFS has a longstanding cargo warehousing agreement with United in Barcelona and also provides road feeder services in Spain that connect with the airline’s European trucking network.

Humberto Castro, managing director of WFS in Spain and Italy, attributed the contract win to the company’s service record in Barcelona and ongoing investments in its Madrid operations.

WFS currently serves more than 30 scheduled airlines in Madrid, in addition to charter operations. The company has expanded its offerings in recent years to include specialized services for freight forwarders, logistics providers and e-commerce customers.

WFS has provided cargo handling, ground handling and road feeder services in Madrid since 1998. Its five cargo warehouses at the airport collectively occupy more than 183,000 square feet.

Globally, WFS and SATS provide handling services for United Airlines at numerous locations across Europe, Asia, Africa and North America.