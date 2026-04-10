Air Europa Cargo Renews WFS Handling Deal in Madrid and Barcelona

Air Europa Cargo has renewed its cargo handling agreement with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, extending the partnership in Madrid and Barcelona for five years.

WFS has supported Air Europa Cargo’s operations in Madrid since 2018, with the partnership expanding to Barcelona in 2021. The renewal reinforces the airline’s cargo network across both hubs.

In Madrid, WFS handles cargo for up to 350 weekly Air Europa flights serving domestic and European destinations, as well as daily long-haul services to the United States and South America. In Barcelona, WFS manages more than 25 weekly flights. Air Europa operates a fleet of Boeing 737 and 787 aircraft.

Jordi Piqué, general manager of Air Europa Cargo, said the continued partnership supports the airline’s focus on operational efficiency, service quality and technology adoption.

Humberto Castro, managing director of WFS in Spain and Italy, said the company will continue investing in facilities, processes and technology to support Air Europa’s cargo growth.

WFS operates five cargo facilities in Madrid totaling 17,000 square meters and handling more than 500,000 tonnes annually for over 30 airline customers. A sixth facility is planned, with AENA awarding WFS land for a new cargo center expected to open in 2028. In Barcelona, WFS handles more than 140,000 tonnes annually across a 12,000-square-meter facility serving over 20 airlines.

For ground support teams, the long-term deal signals stable cargo volumes and continued investment in warehouse infrastructure and process optimization at two of Spain’s busiest hubs.