IAG Cargo, MASkargo and Qatar Airways Cargo announced that their Global Cargo Joint Business now connects more than 300 destinations across more than 60 countries through a single, coordinated network.

The partnership brings together three cargo carriers spanning seven airlines, six global hubs, more than 1,000 aircraft and over 35 freighters.

Since announcing the joint business in 2025, the partners have worked to secure regulatory approvals, align operational processes and integrate their networks. The first new connections and routing options were introduced at the beginning of 2026. In September, the partners completed the first customer shipment transported across all three carriers.

“By linking our three networks through aligned hub operations and bringing our teams and processes closer together, we are enabling cargo to move more seamlessly across our combined network, creating new opportunities for global trade,” said David Shepherd, CEO of IAG Cargo.

The partnership includes coordination of capacity and cargo handling operations across the three carriers to improve efficiency, reduce costs and provide more consistent service.

“By aligning processes and coordinating capacity and cargo handling across the three carriers, we improve efficiency, and optimise costs translating our collective strengths into greater routing flexibility, smoother connections and more consistent service for our customers,” said Mark Jason Thomas, CEO of MASkargo.

The partners ultimately expect the combined network to serve more than 400 destinations worldwide.

Customers can access the joint network through any of the three carriers’ online booking platforms.