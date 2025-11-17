IAG Cargo Expands Handling Capabilities With MASkargo Operations at Heathrow

IAG Cargo has broadened its third-party handling portfolio by taking on MASkargo’s cargo operations at London Heathrow. Under the new partnership, the company will serve as the ground handling agent for MASkargo, further strengthening its role as a trusted provider for global carriers.

MASkargo, the cargo arm of Malaysia Aviation Group, offers a full suite of air freight and logistics services, including scheduled and charter operations, cargo terminal handling, and multimodal transport solutions. All MASkargo shipments moving through London are now processed at IAG Cargo’s Premia facility, reinforcing Heathrow’s position as a key hub in the carrier’s network. MASkargo currently operates twice-daily flights between Kuala Lumpur and London.

Adam Carson, Chief Operations Officer at IAG Cargo, said the collaboration reflects the company’s ongoing focus on expanding its third-party handling capabilities, noting that Heathrow’s location and facilities support strong service performance for partner airlines.

MASkargo Chief Executive Officer Mark Jason Thomas added that the partnership enhances connectivity and reliability for customers, while improving access to major destinations across Europe and the Americas through the airline’s wider partner network.