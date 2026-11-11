Savannah Airport Opens New 36-Acre Air Cargo Complex

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport has opened a new 36-acre air cargo complex designed to expand cargo handling capacity and improve aircraft access.

The multi-tenant development features direct apron and runway access, infrastructure to support cold-storage operations, designated vehicle parking and accommodations for wide-body aircraft, including the Boeing 767-300 and Airbus A300-600.

The project also includes an extension of Taxiway G and a new bridge across Gulfstream Road. The improvements added approximately 13,500 square yards of taxiway pavement, along with new lighting, signage, drainage and markings. The connection allows aircraft to enter and exit the cargo area simultaneously, improving operational flexibility.

The complex offers three available lease spaces, including one 25,000-square-foot unit and two 10,000-square-foot units, for cargo handlers, freight forwarders, logistics providers and other aviation-related businesses.

Located near Interstate 95, Interstate 16, major rail lines and the Georgia Ports Authority, the development is intended to strengthen connections between air, road, rail and maritime cargo operations.

Airport officials said the investment supports efforts to attract additional cargo carriers and logistics businesses while accommodating future growth in air freight demand.