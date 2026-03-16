Swissport Opens New Cargo Warehouse at Sofia Airport

Swissport has opened a new air cargo warehouse at Vasil Levski Sofia Airport, expanding its logistics infrastructure in Bulgaria and strengthening the airport’s role as a regional cargo gateway.

The newly licensed facility provides 2,200 square meters of warehouse space, including 2,000 square meters dedicated to storage. Located approximately 80 meters from the apron, the warehouse is designed to support growing air freight volumes while enabling faster aircraft turnaround times and more efficient cargo flows.

“With the opening of this new cargo warehouse in Sofia, we are strengthening Swissport’s cargo network in Central and Eastern Europe while supporting Bulgaria’s growing role in international trade,” said Dirk Goovaerts, CEO Continental Europe, Middle East, Africa, India and Global Cargo Chair at Swissport. “Bulgaria’s strategic location in Southeast Europe makes Sofia an important gateway for regional trade flows. This new facility enhances our ability to provide airline and logistics partners with reliable cargo handling, efficient turnaround times and strong connectivity across our global network.”

The facility is equipped to handle a range of cargo types, including general cargo, pharmaceuticals, perishables, e-commerce shipments and special cargo such as live animals and valuables. Temperature-controlled storage areas include dedicated cool, freeze and controlled room temperature zones to support sensitive and time-critical shipments while maintaining cold chain integrity and pharmaceutical compliance standards.

Swissport said the Sofia operation will also incorporate its digital cargo management platform, providing customers with real-time shipment visibility and tracking throughout the handling process. Automated documentation workflows, integrated customs clearance systems and connectivity with airline and forwarder platforms are intended to streamline operations and improve supply chain transparency.

Security infrastructure at the warehouse includes X-ray screening, physical inspection capability, CCTV monitoring and a secure vault. A fenced yard of approximately 2,000 square meters supports road feeder service operations and facilitates efficient truck handling.

The warehouse operates under ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications, supporting Swissport’s standards for quality management, environmental responsibility and occupational health and safety.

With the addition of the new cargo warehouse, Swissport now offers a full range of aviation services at Sofia Airport, including ground handling, cargo operations and Aspire lounge services.

The facility is part of Swissport’s broader investment program to modernize and expand its global cargo infrastructure with next-generation facilities and digital capabilities.

Swissport operates 122 cargo warehouses across 31 countries and handles more than 5.2 million tons of cargo annually.