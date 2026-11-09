American Airlines Cargo Extends WFS Handling Agreement Across Eight European Countries

American Airlines Cargo has renewed its longstanding partnership with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, through a new five-year cargo handling agreement covering eight European countries.

The agreement extends a relationship spanning more than 40 years and covers operations in Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Under the agreement, WFS will continue providing cargo and mail handling, security screening, customs and documentation support, as well as specialized handling for pharmaceuticals, live animals, dangerous goods and e-commerce shipments.

American Airlines Cargo will also continue using WFS' European road feeder services network, which connects cargo operations across key gateways and provides additional transportation flexibility.

The agreement was formally signed at American Airlines' headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, by Dan Bartel, senior vice president and chief procurement officer at American Airlines, and Martin Holme, chief commercial officer at SATS Ltd.

Greg Schwendinger, president of American Airlines Cargo, said the partnership has played an important role in supporting the airline's European operations and maintaining service reliability across its international network.

Beyond Europe, WFS also provides cargo handling services for American Airlines Cargo at several international gateways in North America and Asia.