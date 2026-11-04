Menzies Aviation Wins Singapore Airlines Ground Handling Contract at Western Sydney

Menzies Aviation has been awarded a contract to provide passenger, ramp and cargo handling services for Singapore Airlines at Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport in Australia.

Under the agreement, Menzies will support the airline's daily passenger flights and ad hoc freighter operations beginning Nov. 23, when Singapore Airlines launches service at the new 24-hour airport.

The contract expands Menzies' presence at Western Sydney, where the company operates a 12,500-square-meter cargo facility with capacity to handle up to 200,000 tonnes annually. The facility, Menzies' largest cargo warehouse in Oceania and Southeast Asia, accommodates pharmaceuticals, perishables, e-commerce shipments and heavy freight.

The operation also uses Menzies' MACH cargo management platform, which provides real-time shipment tracking and visibility.

Singapore Airlines is Menzies' first airline customer for the airport's integrated passenger, ramp and cargo handling services. The two companies already work together on freighter ramp handling in Sydney and Melbourne, while Menzies secured Singapore Airlines ground handling contracts in Brisbane and Cairns earlier this year.

The agreement strengthens Menzies' Australian network, which includes cargo and ground handling operations at 15 airports nationwide. Western Sydney represents the company's 11th cargo operation in Australia.