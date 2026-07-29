Menzies Handles First Cargo Flights at Western Sydney International Airport

Menzies Aviation handled the first cargo flights at Western Sydney International Airport on July 27, marking the beginning of operations at the new airport and the opening of the company’s largest cargo facility in the Oceania and Southeast Asia region.

The inaugural cargo flights were operated by Texel Air and Team Global Express, arriving from Adelaide and Brisbane, respectively, before departing on schedule.

Menzies Aviation said it was the first cargo operator to secure the regulatory approvals and accreditations required to support international cargo services at the airport. Those approvals also helped Western Sydney International obtain First Point of Arrival accreditation, clearing the way for international flight operations.

The milestone coincided with the opening of Menzies’ new 12,500-square-meter cargo facility in the airport’s dedicated freight precinct. The warehouse can process as much as 200,000 metric tons of cargo annually.

“Today marks a landmark moment for Menzies Aviation, Western Sydney International Airport and Australia’s air cargo industry,” said Beau Paine, executive vice president of cargo at Menzies Aviation. “We are proud to be the first cargo terminal operator approved to support international flights at the airport and to have successfully handled the first arriving flights at WSI on opening day.”

The facility was designed to handle pharmaceuticals, perishables, e-commerce shipments, heavy freight and other cargo. It includes direct airside access, dedicated freighter infrastructure and advanced cargo-handling technology.

Menzies will use its MACH cargo management platform to provide real-time shipment tracking and greater operational visibility. Its MILE e-commerce solution will support digital tracking, priority handling and faster customs clearance.

A digital truck-visit management system from Nallian will also be deployed to coordinate dock appointments, reduce truck turnaround times and limit congestion around loading areas. Menzies plans to operate a trucking service connecting the new facility with its other Sydney warehouses.

“Our team has worked closely with airport, regulatory and industry partners to ensure the infrastructure, systems and approvals were in place from day one,” said Kayla Moa, senior vice president of cargo for Oceania at Menzies Aviation. “This milestone demonstrates our commitment to supporting the long-term growth of Australia’s aviation and freight sectors.”

Western Sydney International is expected to expand the region’s cargo capacity as Sydney’s first airport designed to operate 24 hours a day.

Menzies holds a 15-year lease at the airport and will provide services to airlines, freight forwarders and exporters. The company also plans to provide passenger ground handling services when commercial passenger flights begin.

The opening expands Menzies Aviation’s Australian network, which now includes cargo and ground handling operations at 15 airports nationwide.