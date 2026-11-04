Emirates SkyCargo Launches Specialized Service for AI Infrastructure

Emirates SkyCargo has launched AI Tech, a dedicated air cargo service designed to transport sensitive artificial intelligence infrastructure, including server racks, semiconductors, graphics processing units (GPUs) and other high-value computing equipment.

The service incorporates specialized ground handling procedures, priority loading and scheduling, and shipment monitoring through Emirates SkyCargo's command center in Dubai. Standardized handling protocols are designed to maintain equipment orientation and minimize damage, while dedicated project cargo support accommodates oversized and heavy shipments.

According to Emirates SkyCargo, the airline transported more than 700 tonnes of AI infrastructure across its global network in July alone, reflecting growing demand for specialized air cargo services as investment in AI technology accelerates.

AI Tech is available across the carrier's global network for most AI-related shipments. For highly specialized manufacturing equipment, the airline conducts advance assessments of individual airport stations to determine whether they can safely accommodate the cargo.

Emirates SkyCargo expects to operate 23 dedicated freighters by March 2027, providing additional main-deck capacity for large server racks that can weigh more than 3.5 tonnes. The airline also transports AI-related equipment aboard its wide-body passenger aircraft.

The new service reflects increasing demand for specialized cargo handling capabilities as airlines and ground handlers accommodate larger, heavier and more sensitive technology shipments.