Emirates SkyCargo Launches Dedicated Solution for Carriage of Aircraft Engines

Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of the world’s largest international airline, has launched Aircraft Engines, a fit-for-purpose solution dedicated to the carriage of aviation’s most critical and high-value parts.

The product sits under a new vertical, Aerospace and Engineering, which meticulously balances the highest level of expertise with speed and efficiency.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates SkyCargo said, “Moving highly specialized items is always an exciting challenge, and, having significantly invested in building world-class infrastructure across our network, it’s a challenge that we are ready to meet. Harnessing the technical expertise of our team, our proprietary and innovative technology and fit-for-purpose infrastructure, we liaised closely with various stakeholders to develop Aircraft Engines and a dedicated product vertical, to ensure we were able to cater to such valuable and technical cargo at every touchpoint.”

A closer look at aircraft engines

Aircraft engines are a feat of modern engineering. Highly technical and requiring specialist and focused handling end-to-end, they are transported for maintenance, repair and replacement, and often need to move as quickly as possible. Working in close coordination with external consultants including manufacturers and operators, Emirates SkyCargo’s team of in-house experts optimised existing processes to create a dedicated solution for the global movement of engines: Aircraft Engines.

Every step in of the process is geared towards providing customers with peace of mind that their critical shipment will be handled correctly. Certified loadmasters supervise the loading, securing and unloading of engines, managing the transfer end-to-end with specialised handling techniques, checklists, and equipment such as shock absorbing transport dollies for extra care. Emirates control tower team monitors every shipment making sure it’s delivered as promised, while additional track and trace devices can be added to the booking for real time updates throughout the entire journey.

Understanding that speed is mission-critical, Aircraft Engines shipments carry the highest loading priority, ensuring transportation is handled quickly and efficiently to minimise ground time of its customers’ aircraft operations. Likewise, a team of experts, located in key cities across the airline’s vast global network, are available to provide consultation services and support, via a dedicated hotline and email address, providing direct and efficient communication, resulting in significantly faster responses to queries.

In addition to the highest level of end-to-end protection, paired with competitive connection times and multiple frequencies across the airline’s vast global network, Emirates SkyCargo has the capability to swiftly confirm freighter re-routing, providing unmatched delivery times.

Introduction of the Aerospace and Engineering vertical

By introducing Aerospace and Engineering, Emirates SkyCargo aims to provide tailored logistics and transport solutions to a sector that demands high precision, specialised handling, and speed.

The vertical is designed for a targeted customer base in aviation, engineering, defence and space, such as commercial aviation companies, aircraft manufacturers and parts suppliers transporting components and engines; manufacturers producing satellites and other space technology; engineers leading the development and manufacturing of cutting-edge technologies in propulsion, avionics and materials science; and finally, governments requiring ultimate security for specialised shipments.

In addition to Aircraft Engines, the vertical includes AOG (Aircraft on Ground) which expedites time-critical aircraft parts. Emirates SkyCargo already moves multiple shipments of aircraft parts every day, and has recently enhanced this offering, introducing new and even more distinctive ‘Must Go’ bags stamped with ‘CARGO’ to ensure the highest level of speed and service for global customers.

Additional subcategories under Aerospace and Engineering are already in development, to ensure Emirates SkyCargo offers customers a comprehensive suite of services.

Emirates SkyCargo is already a first-choice carrier for aircraft engines, averaging hundreds of shipments every year, across its vast global network. The airline has also been involved in historic aerospace movements, including the KhalifaSat, the first satellite developed and built by Emirati engineers in the UAE at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), which flew from Dubai to South Korea. Most recently, Emirates SkyCargo moved nanosatellites from Paris to Auckland, before they were launched into orbit to provide global Internet of Things connectivity. This experience has been instrumental in the development of the dedicated product and vertical.