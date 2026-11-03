Menzies Aviation Adds AI Capabilities to MORSE Safety Platform

Menzies Aviation has introduced artificial intelligence capabilities to its MORSE Safety Management System (SMS), designed to improve the accuracy, consistency and effectiveness of safety reporting and incident investigations across its global ground handling operations.

The platform's new AI Assist feature helps employees prepare incident reports and investigations, while an AI-powered quality review checks reports for completeness and accuracy and recommends improvements. Human oversight remains central to safety-critical decisions.

MORSE, which stands for Menzies Operating Responsibly, Safely and Effectively, integrates hazard reporting, incident investigations and safety data into a single digital platform. The system is used across the company's operations at 347 airports in 65 countries.

In 2025, Menzies employees identified 46,950 hazards worldwide, a 29% increase from the previous year. The company reported that hazard identification efforts have helped prevent more than 6,800 potential operational disruptions so far in 2026, including the discovery of an aircraft tire defect in Romania and undeclared dangerous goods in Uganda.

Menzies plans to explore additional AI applications that could identify patterns and contributing factors behind incidents, allowing teams to recognize emerging risks earlier and take preventive action.

Yogesh Parekh, chief safety and training officer at Menzies Aviation, said the technology is intended to support employees' expertise and judgment while improving the information available for safety decisions.