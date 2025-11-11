InfraSolutions by McFarland Johnson Adds AI Virtual Assistant to AVIAS Platform

InfraSolutions, a division of McFarland Johnson, Inc., has announced the integration of AVA, an AI-powered virtual assistant, into AVIAS™, the company’s airport management platform. The addition expands AVIAS’ functionality by providing AI-driven data access, voice-enabled interaction, and document-based insights across the entire platform.

Launched in May 2024, AVIAS provides airports with a unified technology platform to manage infrastructure and planning through seven specialized applications that streamline operations, improve decision-making, and support regulatory compliance. The new AVA assistant extends those capabilities, enabling users to engage with the system using natural language to access real-time data and operational intelligence.

“AVA enables fast access to data using natural language. This is a transformative tool for our clients to utilize as they undertake significant upgrades to improve airport operational efficiency and data intelligibility,” said Jason Shevrin, vice president and director of technology for McFarland Johnson’s InfraSolutions division. “AVA now serves as the AI assistant for the AVIAS technology platform, providing instant access to data delivery and delivering real-time answers across the entire AVIAS suite.”

Shevrin added that AVA supports growing AI adoption in the airport sector by helping small- and medium-sized airports improve efficiency and decision-making. “AI adoption is increasing, and AVA can benefit airport management and transform their workflow into a more intuitive and responsive experience—empowering better decisions in less time,” he said.

AVIAS offers cloud-based applications that cover a range of operational areas, including obstruction analysis, asset management, planning, and real estate development. Its tools include:

AEROCLEAR Obstruction Analysis™ – for tracking and analyzing airspace obstructions.

CAPLAN Airport System Management™ – a central hub for managing projects, grants, and finances.

DAT Dynamic Analysis Tool® – integrates planning data to support operational decision-making.

FLOW Terminal Planning™ – models terminal capacity and spatial planning.

INSPECT Airport Inspection & Asset Management™ – streamlines maintenance and asset tracking.

RUMBLE Pavement Management™ – combines GIS mapping with condition data for pavement studies.

SITES Land Development™ – manages airport real estate assets.

AVA – provides AI-driven, natural language access to the platform’s data and analytics.

For more information about the AVIAS platform, visit mjinfrasolutions.com.