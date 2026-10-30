dnata Launches Ground Handling Operations at Western Sydney International

dnata has launched operations at Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport, providing ground handling and catering services as Australia's newest international airport begins passenger operations.

The company provided inflight catering for the airport's inaugural domestic flight on Oct. 25 and ground handling services for its first international flight on Oct. 26.

The launch is part of a broader investment in ground services infrastructure at the airport, including a new cargo terminal and inflight catering facility.

dnata is investing approximately A$32 million in a purpose-built cargo terminal within the airport's 24-hour Cargo Precinct. The 5,000-square-meter facility will have capacity to handle up to 60,000 metric tons of cargo annually once fully operational.

Scheduled to open in December, the terminal will feature specialized handling systems for various cargo types, including temperature-sensitive shipments. The development is expected to create approximately 50 jobs initially.

"The opening of Western Sydney International marks an exciting new chapter for Australian aviation, and we're incredibly proud to have played a part in it from day one," said Burt Sigsworth, managing director of dnata Airport Operations Australia.

"We're building a long-term presence at WSI, investing in the infrastructure, technology and people needed to support its future growth."

The company is also developing a 3,250-square-meter inflight catering facility scheduled to open in 2027. The facility will have capacity to produce up to three million meals annually. Until then, dnata will serve airline customers at Western Sydney from its existing catering operation at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport.

In addition, dnata will operate The Rayleigh Lounge, the airport's first international passenger lounge, which is expected to open in November.

dnata currently employs approximately 8,000 people across Australia, supporting more than 107,000 aircraft movements and handling approximately 300,000 metric tons of cargo annually.