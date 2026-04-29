dnata Invests in Cargo Facility at Western Sydney International Airport

dnata will invest approximately A$32 million to establish a cargo terminal operation at Western Sydney International Airport, expanding capacity in one of Australia’s fastest-growing freight markets.

The company will operate from a 5,000-square-meter warehouse within the airport’s 24-hour cargo precinct, with an additional 4,000 square meters of surrounding land. The facility will be delivered as a cold shell, with dnata completing the fit-out, including installation of a semi-motorized materials handling system.

About A$6 million of the investment will go toward specialized equipment and technology to support scalable operations, including handling capabilities for pharmaceuticals and other time- and temperature-sensitive shipments.

Freighter operations are scheduled to begin in July 2026, ahead of the airport’s full passenger opening later this year. At maturity, the facility is expected to handle up to 60,000 tons of cargo annually.

The development is projected to create about 50 direct jobs initially, with additional roles expected as volumes grow. Broader impacts are anticipated across freight forwarding, logistics and ground handling in Western Sydney.

According to Burt Sigsworth, the investment reflects confidence in the region’s long-term growth and the role of air cargo in supporting trade.

The cargo precinct at Western Sydney International is designed to improve efficiency for airlines and logistics providers, with infrastructure capable of supporting eight widebody aircraft simultaneously and handling at least 220,000 tons of freight annually.

Simon Hickey said the addition of dnata strengthens the airport’s cargo offering and supports supply chain development in the region.

The announcement builds on dnata’s earlier plans to develop an inflight catering facility at the airport, capable of producing up to three million meals annually.

dnata currently operates at nine airports across Australia, supporting more than 107,000 aircraft movements per year and handling about 300,000 tons of cargo. The company employs approximately 8,000 people nationwide.