Miami International Airport Introduces AI-Powered Cargo Management Platform

Miami International Airport (MIA) is introducing an artificial intelligence-powered cargo management platform designed to improve coordination among freight forwarders, cargo handlers, trucking companies and airlines.

Developed by Kalé Logistics, the Airport Cargo Community System (ACCS) will provide a centralized digital platform for exchanging information, scheduling truck movements and reducing congestion across the airport's cargo operations.

The initiative was announced Oct. 27 during The International Air Cargo Association's Air Cargo Forum in Miami.

MIA handled a record 3.4 million tons of freight in 2025, making it the busiest freight airport in the United States and the third busiest worldwide. Its cargo operations involve approximately 190 cargo-only flights and more than 1,600 truck trips daily.

Currently, cargo trucks frequently arrive with limited information about shipment availability and processing requirements, contributing to congestion and operational delays.

The new platform will allow cargo stakeholders to coordinate truck arrivals, exchange electronic documentation and improve visibility across the supply chain. Artificial intelligence capabilities will support traffic forecasting, appointment scheduling and information sharing.

According to FreightWaves, Kalé plans to begin stakeholder workshops in January before implementing the system over approximately 18 months.

Airport officials estimate that full adoption could reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by 5,900 tons and generate up to $250 million in operational savings across the air cargo supply chain. Those projections assume reduced paperwork and an average two-hour improvement in truck turnaround times.

The platform is also intended to support digital connections with international partner airports, improving coordination of cargo movements along global trade routes.

Kalé currently provides cargo community and management systems at more than 125 airports worldwide.