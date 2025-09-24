United Cargo Selects CargoAi to Drive Digital Transformation

United Cargo, a division of United Airlines, announces a strategic partnership with CargoAi, a leading digital enabler in the airfreight industry.

This collaboration represents a significant step in United Cargo’s ongoing mission to modernize air logistics and enhance the digital experience for its global customer base.

Through this integration, United Cargo’s domestic and international capacity is now accessible on CargoAi’s digital platform, allowing over 23,000 freight forwarders to seamlessly access real-time rates, bookable capacity, and a streamlined eBooking process. The integration covers General Cargo (GCR), Express, and Perishables (PER) without temperature control, ensuring forwarders can easily book a wide range of products with greater speed and transparency.

The partnership spans key markets including the United States (including domestic services), Canada, Ireland, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and Italy—empowering freight forwarders with enhanced access and agility across United Cargo’s extensive global network. By bringing these routes online, CargoAi strengthens United Cargo’s ability to deliver a consistent and seamless booking experience across both international and domestic shipments.

This collaboration supports United Cargo’s digital transformation strategy and reinforces its commitment to delivering best-in-class service through innovation, transparency, and customer-centric solutions.

Matthieu Petot, CEO of CargoAi, commented: "United Cargo’s decision to join the CargoAi ecosystem reflects a shared vision for the future of air cargo — one where digital connectivity, automation, and collaboration define how airlines and forwarders work together. By combining United Cargo’s global reach with our technology, we are building a foundation for a more agile, transparent, and customer-centric airfreight industry, ready to meet the demands of tomorrow’s supply chains."

The partnership further expands CargoAi’s airline portfolio and enhances the platform’s product offering, solidifying its position as the leading digital enabler in the air cargo space. United Cargo’s presence on CargoAi opens new possibilities for forwarders, especially for domestic US shipments and high-speed express cargo solutions.