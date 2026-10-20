dnata Expands Accessibility Fleet and Technology at Dubai International Airport

dnata is expanding its accessibility services at Dubai International Airport (DXB) with new ground support equipment, enhanced mobility solutions and trials of autonomous wheelchair technology designed to improve the passenger experience.

The ground handling provider has deployed three new high-capacity ambulifts to support passengers requiring assistance during aircraft boarding and disembarkation. The units feature improved stabilization systems, enhanced cabin ergonomics and greater lift precision to support safer, more comfortable transfers between the terminal and aircraft.

The investment also includes 24 customized accessibility buggies designed to accommodate passengers with a range of mobility needs, including those traveling with personal mobility aids.

Additionally, dnata is introducing three sets of stackable, battery-operated wheelchairs. The equipment is designed to improve operational efficiency through more compact storage and easier deployment while providing powered assistance for longer journeys through airport terminals.

As part of its technology development efforts, dnata is also trialing autonomous wheelchair systems that could eventually allow passengers greater independence when navigating airport environments.

"At dnata, we are supporting that vision by investing in the people, equipment and technology that make airport journeys more accessible, while working closely with the wider airport community to deliver a more equitable and inclusive travel experience," said Jaffar Dawood, divisional senior vice president for UAE airport operations at dnata.

The company currently provides mobility and accessibility assistance to approximately 2 million passengers annually at DXB.

Beyond its equipment investments, dnata has expanded training for frontline personnel, including dedicated instruction on supporting passengers with non-visible disabilities. More than 3,500 employees have completed the training.

The company has also renamed its Special Handling department to Accessible Travel, reflecting a broader approach to passenger assistance that extends beyond wheelchair services.

The equipment upgrades and technology initiatives are being highlighted at AccessAbilities Expo 2026, where dnata is engaging with accessibility specialists and technology providers to explore future mobility solutions.