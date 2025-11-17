dnata Supports Dubai Airshow With More Than 100 Ground Support Vehicles

dnata is providing extensive airside support for the Dubai Airshow 2025, deploying more than 100 ground support vehicles to manage aircraft movements across the static and flying displays at Dubai World Central.

The company has positioned 111 motorized units for the week-long event, including pushback tractors, ground power units, passenger steps and air conditioning units.

Coordinating the Airshow requires dnata to move heavy equipment between Dubai International and DWC while maintaining normal airport operations. Fleet movements are handled by dnata Technical Services with added support from dnata Logistics to keep both airports running smoothly throughout the show.

Sustainability features prominently in this year’s operation. As a founding member of the oneDXB Sustainability Alliance, dnata is contributing 14 electric, hybrid and solar-powered units to the Airshow’s Sustainability Showcase. Equipment on display includes electric towbarless tractors, loaders, passenger steps and a solar-powered boarding ramp, all of which are already in use within dnata’s Dubai fleet.

The company is also highlighting new technologies being trialed or recently deployed, such as the TractEasy autonomous baggage tractor at DWC, an AI-enabled detection camera system for loaders, and an autonomous aircraft docking system developed with TLD.

dnata’s participation aligns with a strong year for the company. In the first half of the fiscal year, its airport operations division handled 450,903 aircraft turns globally, up 15 percent year-on-year, and processed 1.59 million tonnes of cargo. The company continues to invest heavily in ground support equipment, including a $110 million commitment announced for 2025 to introduce more than 800 new units across key markets, supported by earlier global framework agreements focused on fleet renewal and decarbonization.