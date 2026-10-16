Fraport Secures €8.7 Million to Expand Electric Ground Power at Frankfurt Airport

Fraport is advancing the modernization of ground power infrastructure at Frankfurt Airport with approximately €8.7 million in German federal funding to expand battery-electric ground power equipment and preconditioned air systems for parked aircraft.

The investment supports Fraport's plan to provide all 252 aircraft parking positions at Frankfurt Airport with either fixed ground power connections or mobile battery-electric ground power units (GPUs) by 2030. The initiative is part of the airport operator's broader strategy to reduce emissions from ground operations and eliminate reliance on diesel-powered equipment.

Infrastructure limitations prevent Fraport from installing stationary 400 Hz power connections at every aircraft parking position. At locations where fixed connections are not feasible, battery-electric GPUs will supply power to aircraft systems while the aircraft are parked.

Fraport will receive €227,000 in federal funding toward the purchase of two additional battery-electric GPUs, bringing its fleet to 18 units. The airport operator plans to expand that fleet to 22 battery-electric GPUs by 2029.

The larger portion of the funding, approximately €8.5 million, will support the installation of preconditioned air (PCA) systems at 18 aircraft parking positions in Terminal 1's Concourse A by 2029. Two positions in the concourse are already equipped with PCA technology.

These systems deliver conditioned air directly into aircraft cabins, reducing the need to operate fuel-burning auxiliary power units (APUs) for cabin heating and cooling while aircraft are parked.

The funding is being provided through Germany's Ground Power Directive program, administered by the Federal Ministry of Transport. The program supports the adoption of alternative technologies to provide more environmentally sustainable ground power at airports.

The upgrades are part of Fraport's Net Zero Master Plan, which includes approximately 2,000 measures aimed at reducing the company's environmental impact. Fraport is targeting a reduction in annual greenhouse gas emissions at Frankfurt Airport to 50,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030, with a broader goal of achieving net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions across its fully consolidated operations worldwide by 2045.

The combination of fixed ground power infrastructure and mobile battery-electric GPUs reflects the practical challenges airports face as they transition away from conventional ground support equipment while maintaining operational flexibility across aircraft parking positions.